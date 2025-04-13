Coachella celebrates 20 years of the Do Lab’s water guns, surprise sets and continuous dance parties

If you were to go to the Do Lab 20 years ago, you would’ve been greeted with orange slices, water guns and the sounds of unsanctioned DJ sets under a small geometric dome.

“Our life was a lot more simple back then. We just wanted to make art and create things. We were living in the moment and wanted to have fun with our friends,” said Josh Flemming, who founded the stage alongside his two brothers Jesse and Dede. “That’s how we pitched it to Coachella.”

The now-elaborate official stage, marked with towering mushroom-like structures and flowing rainbow fabric, is a must-see for most Coachella goers. It has its own separate lineup from the main fest and creates the feel of a festival within a festival. Its ever-changing setup has become a launchpad for budding DJs, an oasis for those in search of lively dance floor and an unlikely intimate venue for bigger artists. After two decades of programming the notorious DJ hub, the Flemming brothers say the only thing that’s changed is the scale and the stakes (and also the lack of orange slices).

Music fans let loose in the Do Lab. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Seated backstage, the trio, who’s also behind the Lightning in a Bottle festival currently held at Buena Vista Lake, takes a breather from the booming speakers and thick crowds. They have already been in the desert valley for over a week, as they still lead the build of the structure. Overseeing every element of the production, they each take on different roles: Jesse handles music curation, Josh is on the physical structure and Dede oversees business and operations.

While speaking about how they select the Do Lab’s performers, the large crowd, less than a hundred feet away, lets out a massive roar. The three brothers all turn and look at each other. “A yell like that is rare,” said Dede.

Trixie Mattel, the first-ever drag queen to play the stage, had just hit the decks, ready to play her blend of pop’s biggest hits. Other than Mattel, acts like Zulan, DJ Pee .Wee (a.k.a. Anderson .Paak), Zack Fox and Blu DeTiger have left their mark on this year’s rainbow sonic forest. Surprise guests like Flavor Flav and Too Short also stopped by.

In previous years, the stage hosted names like Billie Eilish, Skrillex, Zedd, Odesza and Major Lazer. Each of these appearances were kept under wraps in Do Lab’s surprise set tradition.

“We just kind of stayed true to what we were doing,” said Jesse. “Other artists outside recognized that, and they started just coming to us.”

But when the trio first started out, they weren’t trying to create a new Coachella stage — they say they were just trying to make a creative experience.

“We take music everywhere we go. When we come in with a truck full of things [to set up], the first thing we do is pull out the speakers and we set them up. We play music while we work and every other job site is just quiet,” explained Jesse. “So at first, we snuck in some speakers because we didn’t think we were allowed to. We didn’t ask and we didn’t tell. All of our friends were DJs back then, so we just never stopped playing the music all weekend.”

Aqutie‘s flowy outfit matches the Do Lab’s scenery. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Between their surprise guests and range of DJs, many festival goers plan to spend their entire days under the stage’s coveted misters. Joseph Bocanegra has been to 11 Coachellas and appreciates the variety of acts offered at the Do Lab.

“There’s no limits for the Do Lab. It’s a good escape from everything else and it’s always the perfect vibe at sunset,” said Bocanegra. “We never spend enough time here. We always say we should’ve stayed longer.”

Within Bocanegra’s group of friends, they all agree that out of all of Coachella’s stages — they could easily spend the most amount of time in the thick of the Do Lab.

“A lot of people, think about leaving and then realize, ‘Why go looking for something else if you’re having fun?’ and when they leave, they want the same energy and just end up coming back,” said Jesse.

Whenever Tokimonsta plays the Do Lab, she says it’s similar to attending a lively family barbecue — except the venue is a giant music tent. The DJ, born Jennifer Lee, is a Do Lab regular. She first took the stage in 2015 and continues to come back. She is scheduled to perform for Weekend 2, as the Do Lab’s lineup changes entirely between the weekends.

“The focus is less on whoever’s performing or DJing. It’s really about the mood of the entire stage crowd,” said Tokimonsta. “You play that stage out of the generosity of your heart as an artist. I go back and I play it because I really love it and I don’t tend to do things I don’t like.”

When formulating the idea of the Do Lab, the Flemming brothers say they weren’t thinking about what was next. They never thought their initial art dome would evolve into an essential part of the Coachella experience.

“20 years ago, we were the kids out there [in the crowd]. We still feel like the kids out here and we’re still creating the space for the kids to enjoy. It’s weird. We don’t feel our age at all,” said Dede.

Jesse chimed and jokingly said, “In the next 20 years, we’re gonna turn this into a retirement home.”