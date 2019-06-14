Huawei has 56,492 patents, and it’s not afraid to use them

Patent disputes are common in the tech industry, and the coming revolution predicted by advances in 5G wireless technology promises to bring even more. Traditional players like Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj are ramping up efforts to get more money from their patents. San Diego-based Qualcomm is appealing a ruling in a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission that threatens the licensing program that accounts for the bulk of its profits. Huawei and Samsung Electronics Co. ended a two-year royalty fight in February.