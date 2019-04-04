Tesla stock drops 8% after surprisingly big slump in vehicle deliveries

Tesla Inc. stock slumped the day after the Elon Musk-led company reported it had delivered sharply fewer electric vehicles to customers during the first three months of the year than Wall Street expected.
Shares were down 8.4% at $267.25 around 7:45 a.m. Pacific time Thursday.
The Palo Alto electric-car maker said late Wednesday that it delivered about 63,000 total vehicles to customers during the first quarter, down 31% from the previous quarter. Of those vehicles, 50,900 were Model 3 cars and 12,100 were Model S sedans and Model X SUVs. Analysts polled by FactSet before Wednesday’s news had expected Tesla to deliver 76,000 vehicles during the first quarter, including 54,600 Model 3s.
During the October-through-December quarter, Tesla delivered a total of 90,700 vehicles, made up of 63,150 Model 3 cars and 27,550 Model S and Model X vehicles.
The Model S and Model X pull in higher profit margins than the Model 3, and those deliveries dropped 56% from the previous quarter. Analysts homed in on that decline.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi Jr. said in a note to clients Thursday that “we remain perplexed by the magnitude of the decline,” though he noted that the drop could be explained partly by customer fatigue with the models, some incremental competition and the decreasing federal tax credits available for electric-vehicle purchases. Many customers hurried their purchases, taking delivery in the fourth quarter of 2018 — before the larger tax credit expired — instead of this year’s first quarter, Tesla said.
Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, said in a note to clients Thursday that he would grade Tesla’s first-quarter delivery numbers as a C-minus. “The overall delivery numbers cannot be sugar coated and were a mini logistics/overall debacle in our opinion,” he wrote.
Ives added that the delivery and production numbers for the Model S and Model X vehicles “essentially fell off a cliff,” indicating the company is almost phasing out those models as it and its customers turn their focus to the Model 3 and future vehicles.
Tesla blamed its lower delivery numbers partly on new challenges created by a “massive increase” in deliveries to Europe and China, which the company said “exceeded 5x that of prior peak delivery levels” at times.
Because of this, Tesla said a “large number” of vehicle deliveries would shift to the second quarter. About 10,600 vehicles were in transit to customers around the world by the end of the first quarter, the company said.
Europe and China are key markets for Tesla as a number of high-end electric vehicles from established European competitors begin to hit the market there. In China, Tesla must prime the market before starting to build cars there for local consumers, which it plans to do this year in a factory it’s building outside Shanghai.