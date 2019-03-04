Eli Lilly offers half-price insulin as politicians pressure it over drug costs

Although it will continue selling its brand-name version, Humalog, at its existing price, Indianapolis-based Lilly will also sell a half-price “authorized generic” called Insulin Lispro for $137.35 a vial, or $265.20 for a five-pack of injectable pens. (A company spokeswoman said the average person uses about two vials a month, and the pack of pens can last a month or more.) That will give a better deal to customers who pay cash or who are in insurance plans that make them pay a percentage of a drug’s list price.