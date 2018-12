Johnson & Johnson's baby powder risk expands: It faces triple the cancer trials in 2019

Things could get even more interesting in April, when veteran plaintiffs’ lawyer Mark Lanier, who engineered the $4.69-billion verdict, will present his next talc case on behalf of 24 women with ovarian cancer. He has targeted asbestos as the cause of their illnesses. The women, who include a retired bank manager, a florist and a forklift driver, come from states such as Ohio, New York and Utah. Missouri law allows out-of-state plaintiffs to bring their claims because some of J&J’s talc products were made in Missouri.