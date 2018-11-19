Stocks take sharp losses; Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook drop

PG&E, the parent company of California utility Pacific Gas & Electric, fell again — declining 4.7% to $23.26 — after it disclosed that it had a second-power line failure near the start of California’s deadliest wildfire the morning the fire began. PG&E shares have plunged 51% since Nov. 8, the day the Camp fire started, as investors try to assess the damages the company might have to pay if it is held liable for the blaze.