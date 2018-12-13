Stocks are mostly lower as banks and retailers fall

GE JUICED UP: General Electric climbed 7.3% to $7.20 after JPMorgan Chase analyst C. Stephen Tusa upgraded the stock to “neutral” from “underweight” saying it believes that the risks and rewards to the stock are balanced. GE has lost almost 60% of its value this year. The company recently replaced its chief executive and slashed its dividend in an attempt to shore up its finances, but analysts are concerned that several of its businesses are years away from being profitable.