Stocks are mostly lower as banks and retailers fall

U.S. stocks were mostly lower at mid-session Thursday as banks and retailers fell while traditionally safer, high-dividend stocks in real estate and utilities climbed. The European Central Bank said it will end its bond-buying economic stimulus program at the end of the year, but it trimmed its forecasts for economic growth across Europe. Government bond yields in Europe were falling.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 5 points, or 0.2%, at 2,645 at 12:15 p.m. EST. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 23 points, or 0.1%, to 24,550. The Nasdaq composite fell 39 points, or 0.6%, to 7,058. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15 points, or 1.1%, to 1,439.
The Russell 2000 has fallen 17% since setting a record high in late August, and over the last few days it has traded at its lowest level since September 2017. Among other issues, that reflects investors' fears about slowing economic growth in the United States and rising interest rates. Smaller companies are more vulnerable in times of slower growth, and they tend to carry higher levels of debt than larger companies do. Higher interest rates make those debts more costly.
EUROPE STIMULUS TO WANE: The European Central Bank said it will halt its bond-buying program, even though the region's economy is slowing. It has been pumping money into the economy for almost four years and spent about $3 trillion in the process. The bank isn't ending its stimulus program entirely, as it will continue to invest money from maturing bonds and will take other steps to encourage banks to lend money.
Credit conditions around the world are gradually getting tighter. The Federal Reserve has been steadily raising interest rates for three years and is letting its balance sheet shrink.
European investors appeared to take the news in stride. Germany's DAX and the British FTSE 100 were little changed. The CAC 40 in France fell 0.3%. Bond prices rose and yields fell in Germany, France and other countries, although yields in Britain increased.
RETAIL ROUT: Oxford Industries, the parent of Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer, and apparel company Tailored Brands both cut their forecasts for the year. Oxford said demand hasn't been as strong as it expected in recent weeks, and Tailored Brands said transactions at Men's Wearhouse stores fell in its latest quarter and remained weak in November.
Tailored Brands nosedived 30.3% to $14.01. Oxford Industries dropped 7% to $69.60.
Athletic apparel company Under Armour skidded 5.1% to $18.79, adding to its Wednesday decline of 10.4%. Hanesbrands slid 4.7% to $14.09. Macy's fell 3.3% to $30.80. Ralph Lauren fell 3.9% to $103.87.
CLEANUP IN AISLE FOUR: CVS Health fell 2.6% to $72.59 after the New York Post reported that a U.S. District Court judge appears likely to block its purchase of health insurer Aetna at a hearing next week. CVS announced the closing of the $69-billion Aetna deal in late November after the U.S. Department of Justice cleared it. But Judge Richard Leon reportedly has said in hearings that he still has concerns about the antitrust implications of the deal.
CVS is down 8.7% since an earlier hearing Dec. 3.
BUMPY FLIGHT: Airlines skidded after a disappointing profit forecast from Delta. The Atlanta-based carrier said it expects an adjusted profit of $6 to $7 a share next year. The midpoint of that estimate, $6.50 a share, is lower than Wall Street thought: According to FactSet, analysts expected a profit of $6.70 a share on average.
Delta slid 4.3% to $53.82. American declined 3.7% to $33.07. United fell 3.5% to $86.47.
GE JUICED UP: General Electric climbed 7.3% to $7.20 after JPMorgan Chase analyst C. Stephen Tusa upgraded the stock to “neutral” from “underweight” saying it believes that the risks and rewards to the stock are balanced. GE has lost almost 60% of its value this year. The company recently replaced its chief executive and slashed its dividend in an attempt to shore up its finances, but analysts are concerned that several of its businesses are years away from being profitable.
BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May won a confidence vote among lawmakers from within her Conservative Party, which means she won't face another leadership challenge for at least a year. Earlier this week the pound fell to 20-month lows after May pulled a vote on her Brexit divorce deal with the European Union. It has recovered slightly since then.
QUACKING ABOUT A DEAL: Aflac rose 6% to $45.47 after the insurer confirmed reports that it's in discussions with Japan Post Holdings about a possible investment. Aflac said the Japanese shipping and financial conglomerate might take a minority stake in the company.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 1.9% to $52.12 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.9% to $60.69 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices ticked down. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.91%, from 2.90%.
ASIA: The Japanese Nikkei 225 index gained 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.3%. The Kospi in South Korea added 0.6%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.62 yen, from 113.22 yen. The euro fell to $1.1363, from $1.1367. The British pound edged up to $1.2636, from $1.2634.