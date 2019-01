Stocks keep rising on optimism about U.S.-China trade

Higher interest rates enable banks to make bigger profits on lending, but despite the increase Tuesday, banks stocks declined. Investors may have been preparing for future disappointment: Analysts for Goldman Sachs lowered their forecasts for bond yields around the world because of weakening economic growth and tightening financial conditions. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has fallen sharply since October, when it reached a seven-year high, and the report says yields “may have peaked for this [economic] cycle.”