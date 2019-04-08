Stocks are on pace for their first down day in nearly two weeks

U.S. stock indexes pulled back Monday, putting at least a temporary halt to their weeks-long advance. The early drop comes at the beginning of a busy week for markets.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was slightly lower from the onset of trading, and if it stays down, it would be the index’s first loss in eight trading days. The trend has been decidedly upward in recent weeks as stocks have pushed higher, mostly in modest increments. It follows a torrid start to the year: The S&P 500 surged, notching its best quarter in nearly a decade, after the Federal Reserve calmed investors by saying it may not raise interest rates at all in 2019.
Investors will get more clues this week about the Fed’s intentions. On Wednesday, the central bank will release the minutes from its last policy meeting. A report on consumer prices due out the same day will show whether inflation remains modest, which would give the Fed more leeway to keep interest rates low.
Earnings reporting season will begin in earnest at the end of this week, with JPMorgan Chase and other big banks set to tell investors how much they earned during the first three months of the year. Expectations are low for the entire market, and analysts are forecasting the first drop in profits in years.
That puts more focus on what chief executives say about prospects for the rest of the year. Analysts expect profit growth to resume after the weak first quarter. If CEOs undercut those beliefs, it would weigh on stock prices.
Investors are also watching across the Atlantic, as Britain’s prime minister prepares to meet leaders from Germany and France ahead of a Friday deadline, when Britain is scheduled to depart the European Union. Economists worry about the drag on trade and the economy if the departure happens without a withdrawal agreement.
All this comes against a backdrop of heightened worries about global economic growth and a global trade war. Growth has slowed, and investors are debating how much last week’s stronger-than-expected report on U.S. jobs changes the picture. Negotiations between the United States and China on their trade dispute are ongoing.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was down 0.2% as of noon EDT. It’s still within 1.5% of its most recent record high, set in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 123 points, or 0.5%, at 26,301. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.
GROUNDED: Boeing slumped 4.9%, one of the biggest losses in the S&P 500, after the company said late Friday that it will cut production of its 737 Max plane this month. Regulators around the world grounded the jet model after it was involved in two separate fatal crashes that occurred within weeks of each other.
TRADE PROGRESS: China’s official news agency said Sunday that trade talks with the United States in Washington last week “achieved new progress.” It said remaining issues will be handled through “various effective means” but did not elaborate on where or when further discussions would happen. It said three-day talks that ended Friday dealt with issues including technology transfer, intellectual property rights protection, non-tariff measures, agriculture and enforcement.
Beijing and Washington are working to end a standoff over Beijing’s industrial and technology policies that has shaken financial markets and darkened the world economic outlook.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Friday that “significant work remains” and that the two sides would be in continuous contact.