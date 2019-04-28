His Social Security claiming decision could use a second opinion

Dear Liz: In your response to a question about the adjusted basis of a residence after the death of a spouse, you state that the surviving spouse may add to the adjusted basis "any commissions or fees paid to purchase the property and the cost of improvements." Your example adds $150,000 in "improvements over the years" to the $850,000 value of the home at the time of the spouse's death in 1992. Wouldn't those improvements (and other costs) have to be made after the date of the spouse's death, since otherwise they would already be included in determining the value of the home at the date of death?