National debt hits new milestone, topping $22 trillion

The national debt is the total of the annual budget deficits. The Congressional Budget Office projects this year's deficit will be $897 billion, which would be a 15.1% increase over last year's imbalance of $779 billion. The CBO is projecting that the deficit will keep rising in coming years and will top $1 trillion annually beginning in 2022 and never drop below $1 trillion through 2029. Much of the increase will come from rising costs to fund Social Security and Medicare as baby boomers retire.