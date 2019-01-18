IRS releases rules on 20% tax break for pass-through business owners

All taxpayers who earn less than $157,500, or $315,000 for a married couple, can deduct 20% of the income they receive via pass-through businesses from their overall taxable income. If taxpayers earn above those amounts and aren’t service professionals — such as lawyers or accountants; they must meet certain tests to take the full deduction — the size of their deduction depends on how much they pay in employee wages or how much they’ve invested in capital such as real estate.