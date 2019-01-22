PG&E lines up $5.5 billion to fund two-year bankruptcy process

PG&E Corp. has arranged $5.5 billion to fund its operations during a bankruptcy process that it expects to take about two years. Its stock climbed on the news.
Four banks agreed to provide debtor-in-possession funding including a $3.5-billion revolving credit facility, the embattled California utility said Tuesday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PG&E reiterated its intention to begin a Chapter 11 reorganization around Jan. 29.
PG&E previously sought protection from creditors in 2001 in a process that took about three years, after its Pacific Gas & Electric utility unit filed for bankruptcy. That came amid an electricity crisis in the state that led to severe price spikes and rolling power outages. Now the utility must decide how to maintain safe operations while shielding itself in bankruptcy from what could be $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires that devastated the state in 2017 and 2018 and killed more than 100 people.
“It’s a pretty substantial amount of cash, so it does look like they expect to stay in bankruptcy for some stretch,’’ said Kit Konolige, a senior analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.
The banks in the agreement are JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc.
“PG&E expects that the [debtor-in-possession] facilities will provide it with sufficient liquidity to fund its ongoing operations, including its ability to provide safe service to customers during the Chapter 11 cases,” the company said in the filing. “PG&E currently expects the Chapter 11 cases to take, subject to satisfaction of certain terms and conditions, approximately two years.”
Investigators are looking into whether PG&E’s equipment ignited the deadliest and most destructive blaze in California history, November’s Camp fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise, killed 86 people and razed more than 18,000 buildings.
The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment before regular working hours in California.
Shares of PG&E rose 8.6% to $7.86 at 10:02 a.m. in New York. The stock is down more than 80% since the Camp fire broke out in November.