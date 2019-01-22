PG&E lines up $5.5 billion to fund two-year bankruptcy process

PG&E previously sought protection from creditors in 2001 in a process that took about three years, after its Pacific Gas & Electric utility unit filed for bankruptcy. That came amid an electricity crisis in the state that led to severe price spikes and rolling power outages. Now the utility must decide how to maintain safe operations while shielding itself in bankruptcy from what could be $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires that devastated the state in 2017 and 2018 and killed more than 100 people.