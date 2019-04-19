Those Nikes — buy, sell or hold? Sneakers are now assets trading like stocks

The sale was a blind auction — known on Wall Street as a Dutch auction — in which bidders commit to the maximum they would be willing to pay. The final price for all bidders is determined by the lowest bid that would clear out the inventory. If, for instance, there were 20 pairs of black slides available in size 9 and the top bids for 20 pairs ranged from $200 to $1,000, then all the buyers would pay $200, according to the StockX primer.