Home prices fall in Southern California for the first time in 7 years

The Southern California median home price dipped slightly in March from a year earlier, the first annual decrease since 2012 and a sign of a remarkable downshift from the once-sizzling regional housing market.
The 0.1% drop, reported Friday by CoreLogic, means prices for the six-county region were essentially flat year-over-year. But given a pullback in previous months, prices are $18,500 off their June 2018 peak, and that raises the possibility of a sustained decline in months ahead.
The median price for new and resale houses and condos — the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less — was $518,500 in March, compared to an all-time high of $537,000 reached in June 2018.
The dip from March 2018 doesn’t mean values declined across the board. In fact, when broken down by county, the median only dropped in Orange County, while remaining areas — including Los Angeles County — still posted slightly positive growth compared to a year earlier.
Sales, however, continued their declines in every county and have now dropped in each location for at least eight consecutive months.
If prices follow and enter into a tailspin, many buyers struggling to afford a home would rejoice — provided it wasn’t accompanied by an economic downturn and return to high joblessness.
Many economists say either scenario is unlikely. Today, there is still lots of demand to live in a state where developers can’t easily ramp up construction. Unemployment in California is 4.3%, near a record low and a far cry from a height of 12.3% in the wake of the Great Recession.
Experts say it is more likely the market is pausing and, while prices may turn negative for a time, a crash the likes of last decade isn’t in the offing.
“What we are going through is a market adjustment,” said Skylar Olsen, director of economic research with Zillow. “Home prices were outpacing incomes at an unsustainable rate.”
Predicting a downturn is always fraught. But factors that led to previous housing busts aren’t readily evident today.
In the early 1990s, defense cutbacks hammered the local economy. Last decade, risky — and sometimes fraudulent lending — inflated a bubble to unsustainable heights.
Today, lending is tighter and recession fears lately have eased. Experts generally predict slower, but continued, growth.
Open houses have also been increasingly busy as the opening of the traditional spring buying season coincides with declining mortgage rates, some agents said. Any upsurge in demand wouldn’t fully be captured by March data.
“I don’t see any kind of crash anytime soon,” said Steven Thomas, who tracks the Southern California market at Reports on Housing. Absent an unexpected economic downturn or surge in mortgage rates, he predicted prices would be flat or increase slightly over the next year.
Los Angeles real estate agent Simone Poingsett said she’s seeing more interest as rates have dropped from a height of nearly 5% in November to 4.2% this week. But buyer psychology hasn’t returned to that of previous springs.
Home shoppers are pickier, and sellers are seeing fewer multiple offers. Poingsett said shoppers are coming to one of her listings, a Sherman Oaks condo, and finding carpet when they prefer hardwood floors.
“A year or two ago, they’d overlook that,” Poingsett said, adding the seller is now seeking HOA approval to rip out the carpet. “Little things are stopping them from jumping on something.”
Potential buyers worry about buying at the top, she said. And those who are willing to pull the trigger have more options to choose from.
The latest data show home inventory — the supply of property offered for sale — is rising. According to Zillow, there were 24% more homes for sale in L.A. County last month than in March 2018. In Orange County, listings rose 40%.
The increases stem largely from homes going unsold, rather than a flood of owners suddenly deciding now is the time to cash in, Olsen said. That indicates the chief culprit of the slowdown is affordability.
In Los Angeles County, March’s median price was 85% above 2012 levels, according to CoreLogic. Average weekly earnings over that same time frame rose 27%, according to non-inflation adjusted numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Supply has been extremely tight for years across the state — a function of homebuilders pulling in their horns after the financial crisis and local restrictions on new development. And thanks to Federal Reserve stimulus, buyers were able to take advantage of rock-bottom interest rates. Now, buyers may finally be balking.
Here’s how the home price and sales data broke down by county:
-
In Los Angeles County, the median price rose 2.1% to $597,500, while sales dropped 15.5% from a year earlier.
-
In Orange County, the median price dropped 0.7% to $720,000, while sales fell 22.8%.
-
In Riverside County, the median price rose 3.9% to $389,500, while sales fell 11.1%.
-
In San Bernardino County, the median price rose 2.1% to $336,000, while sales fell 9.5%.
-
In San Diego County, the median price rose 0.9% to $555,000, while sales fell 8.6%.
-
In Ventura County, the median price rose 3.3% to $583,750, while sales fell 20.4%.
Helping drive down the regional median was a shift in home sales toward lower-cost areas, CoreLogic said. And in the five counties that saw positive price growth last month, the gains were smaller than last year.
In L.A. County, the softening of the market may partly stem from people outright leaving the area, or refusing to move here given high costs. According to the latest census estimates, L.A. County’s population declined by 13,000 in the year ended July 2018.
“It appears we may have hit an inflection point,” in terms of population growth, said Richard Green, director of the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate. He cited affordability as a possible factor.
It’s also possible any downturn in prices will be short lived. The sales data CoreLogic released Friday reflect deals that closed in March, meaning many buyers would’ve entered escrow in February and late January — a seasonally slower part of the year.
Mortgage rates were also higher. The drop to 4.2% this week from 4.94% in November would have saved $176 on a monthly mortgage payment for a $500,000 house.
Mario Gamboa, an Irvine real estate agent, said the market isn’t as hot as last spring, but he’s noticed an uptick in the last three to four weeks, with the strongest interest in homes priced under $1 million.
“Maybe,” he said, “we are just a little late in picking up.”
Whether that’s enough to firm prices in coming months is unknown.
Orange County’s median in March was $20,000 below its all-time high of $740,000 reached in May, June and September of last year. L.A. County’s median last month was $17,500 below its record of $615,000 reached in June.
In L.A. County, March prices haven’t been below June levels since 2012, while in Orange County that last happened in 2016.
Green, of USC, had previously predicted Southern California prices would fall between 5% and 10% over the next two years. Now that the Federal Reserve has signaled it wouldn’t raise rates again this year, however, he doesn’t think the decline will be as steep. He now expects a price change of anywhere from zero to a 5% drop.
“Housing costs got beyond their fundamentals,” he said. “It doesn’t surprise me much that this is happening.”