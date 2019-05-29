Amid housing slowdown, Southern California prices rise slightly in April

The sluggish Southern California housing market showed some signs of perking up in April, as prices ticked up one month after they fell for the first time since 2012.
In a report released Wednesday, real estate firm CoreLogic said the six-county median sales price climbed 1.4% from a year earlier to $527,500. Sales, meanwhile, were up nearly 12% from March — far more than the average 2.2% month-to-month increase that has been experienced in April.
CoreLogic analyst Andrew LePage said the slight annual rise in the median and the double-digit jump in sales indicate a sustained drop in mortgage rates has brought some buyers back into the market.
However, the annual gain in prices was far smaller than in recent years and the median — the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less — remains $7,500 below the all-time high reached in June.
That raises the prospect of declines in the future and suggests that while falling borrowing costs may have attracted more prospective buyers, they haven’t spurred them to engage in aggressive bidding wars.
Sales were still down 3.3% compared to April 2018. The decline marks the ninth straight month of year-over-year decreases, though it was the smallest since the sales downturn began.
Given the strength of the economy and severe housing shortages, many experts don’t predict a housing crash. But they say prices aren’t likely to rise much, if at all, until incomes can catch up.
In Los Angeles County, the median price has risen 96% since 2012, while average hourly earnings rose 26%.
A decline in borrowing costs has helped affordability somewhat. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 4.06% last week, down from a recent high of 4.94% in November. The decline would save $209 on a monthly mortgage payment for a $500,000 house.
“The market has picked back up from the fourth quarter, but it’s not as strong as it was a year ago,” said John Burns, an Irvine-based consultant for national home builders. “Affordability is clearly the problem and that problem is not likely to go away.”
In March, the six-county median even declined, on a year-over-year basis, for the first time in seven years — though prices kept rising in most counties.
Last month, the median increased or stayed flat in each corner of the Southland.
-
In Los Angeles County, the median rose 3% to $607,750, while sales fell 0.9%.
-
In Orange County, the median rose 2.8% to $735,000, while sales fell 8%.
-
In Riverside County, the median rose 3.6% to $390,000, while sales fell 3.3%.
-
In San Bernardino County, the median rose 1.5% to $335,000, while sales fell 4.7%.
-
In Ventura County, the median was flat at $585,000, while sales fell 0.2%.
-
In San Diego County, the median was flat at $570,000, while sales fell 3.4%.
Other housing measures also show a slowdown.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index is considered the gold standard of price measurements, though it provides a delayed snapshot. On Tuesday, the latest data were released, showing prices in Los Angeles and Orange counties rose 1.3% in March from a year earlier.
The rate of growth as measured by the index has declined every single month since hitting a recent peak of 8.2% in April 2018.