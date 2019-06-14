Chipmakers, trade fears drag down stocks

U.S. restrictions are mostly aimed at Chinese phone maker Huawei. The U.S. has called the company a national security threat. But the company controls much of the phone market in China, and U.S. chipmakers rely on it and the supply chain it involves for a significant portion of revenue. On a conference call with analysts, Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan said Huawei accounted for about $900 million in revenue for his company in the fiscal year ended in October.