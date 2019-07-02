Stocks bob around record highs as trade euphoria fades

The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index teeter-tottered around its record on Tuesday, as investors mulled what exactly will come of the latest truce in the U.S.-China trade war.
Trading was relatively quiet around the world ahead of Wednesday's half-day of trading for U.S. markets and Thursday's closure for Independence Day. It was a return to reticence for the S&P 500, which had jumped to a record a day earlier after President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume trade negotiations.
The United States agreed not to impose additional tariffs on the world's second-largest economy, and the detente is good news for markets. But tariffs already in place have hurt global economic growth, and investors see that the two sides still face the same differences that caused talks to break down earlier.
U.S. stock indexes bobbed up and down, and European and Asian markets were mixed. Treasury prices and gold both pushed higher, while the price of crude oil slid. Those could be seen as indications of rising nervousness among investors, but one measure of fear in the stock market — the VIX index — was down by more than 2% for the fourth day in a row.
The S&P 500 was virtually flat, as of 9 a.m. Pacific time, after flitting between small losses and gains in early trading. If it edges higher, it would close at a record for the seventh time this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12 points, or less than 0.1%, at 26,705, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%.
Companies are lining up to tell investors in upcoming weeks how much profit they made during the spring. Expectations are generally low, and this could be the first time in three years that S&P 500 companies report a back-to-back decline in overall earnings, according to FactSet.
Besides the earnings reports, the next big milestone for markets may be the Federal Reserve's meeting at the end of July. There, many investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008 in the face of slowing economic momentum around the world.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.98% from 2.03% late Monday and is close to its lowest level since the 2016 election. Yields have been falling since last autumn on worries about a slowing economy and as expectations have climbed for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
When bonds are offering lower yields, the regular payments of high-dividend stocks start to look more attractive. Real-estate stocks and utilities were the biggest gainers in the S&P 500, with each sector up at least 0.6%.
Lighting company Acuity Brands sank 6.5% despite reporting stronger profit for its latest quarter than analysts expected. Revenue was below expectations, and the company cited “ongoing angst generated by trade policy issues” in the market.
Delta Air Lines climbed 1% after it gave a profit forecast for the just-completed quarter that was stronger than analysts had been expecting. The carrier said revenue during the quarter was at the high end of its initial expectations, while costs outside of fuel were up just 1% to 2%.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil slumped $2.24, or 3.8%, to $56.85 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost $2.22 to $62.84.
The price of gold rose $17.50, or 1.3%, to $1,406.80 per ounce.