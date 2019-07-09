Stock indexes mostly fall, extending a weak streak

Major U.S. stock indexes moved mostly lower Tuesday, nudging the broader market toward a three-day losing streak.
Stocks had a run of record highs last week, which has been followed by a string of losses as investors weigh the odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at the end of the month.
The market rallied through much of June after the central bank signaled that it’s prepared to cut interest rates to offset slowing global growth and the fallout from U.S. trade conflicts. But an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report Friday has dimmed investors’ expectations that the Fed will cut its benchmark interest rate by as much as half a percentage point at its next meeting of policymakers.
Many traders still expect a cut of a quarter of a percentage point, but fewer are now expecting a half-point reduction.
Investors will be listening closely for any hints on the central bank’s interest rate policy Wednesday and Thursday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers the Fed’s semi-annual monetary report to Congress.
Industrials, consumer staples and materials stocks declined. 3M lost 2.6%, Constellation Brands fell 2.5% and Mosaic slid 3.2%.
The losses in those sectors were partially offset by gains in communications services and technology stocks. Netflix rose 1.9%, and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices climbed 2.7%.
Homebuilders fell as bond prices fell, lifting the yield on the 10-year Treasury note to 2.06% from 2.03% late Monday. When bond yields rise, they drive up interest rates on mortgages and other loans, making borrowing more expensive. Hovnanian Enterprises shares dropped 2.8%.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was down 0.1% as of 1:31 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75 points, or 0.3%, to 26,730. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, rose 0.3%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 0.3%.
Major stock indexes in Europe finished down.
TECH BUYOUT: Acacia Communications jumped 35.2% after the company agreed to be acquired by Cisco Systems.
APPETIZING DEALS: TreeHouse Foods rose 1.6% after the company said it reached a deal to sell its snack division to Atlas Holdings for $90 million.
MIXED REPORT: PepsiCo fell 1.1% after the beverage maker said it has had to raise prices as customers move to smaller serving sizes. That overshadowed the company’s latest quarterly results, which beat profit and revenue expectations.