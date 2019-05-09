Stocks tumble as U.S.-China trade war deadline approaches

U.S. stocks slumped Thursday, as did other markets around the world, as the hours tick toward a deadline in the U.S.-China trade war.
Tensions between the world’s two largest economies are dragging down stocks globally as a deadline of 12:01 a.m. EDT Friday approaches, when the United States said it would impose more tariffs on Chinese goods. The worries about trade have halted what has been U.S. stocks’ hottest start to a year in decades. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index is on pace for its worst week of 2019.
The S&P 500 tumbled 1.2% as of 10:37 a.m. EDT Thursday and was on pace for its fourth straight loss. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 373 points, or 1.4%, to 25,592, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.5%.
In overseas markets Thursday, South Korea’s Kospi index skidded 3%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 2.4% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.9%. In Europe, the French CAC 40 slid 2%, Germany’s Dax fell 1.8% and the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.9%.
The U.S. government has filed plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10% to 25%. The Trump administration has also threatened to extend 25% tariffs to an additional $325 billion in Chinese imports, covering everything China ships to the United States.
If the increases take effect as planned, Beijing will impose “necessary countermeasures,” China’s Commerce Ministry said. It gave no details, but a ministry spokesman said Beijing has made “all necessary preparations,” suggesting it might be bracing for worsening conflict.
Such moves would mark a sharp escalation in the trade dispute that has raised prices on goods for consumers and companies.
Negotiations are scheduled to continue in Washington on Thursday and include China’s top trade official, raising some hopes in the markets that there will be a last-minute deal to prevent another round of tariffs.
Meanwhile, selling was widespread for stocks. More than 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 were down.
All 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 fell; technology companies took some of the sharpest losses. Many companies in the sector get much of their revenue from China. Tech stocks in the S&P 500 fell 2.2%.
Raw materials producers and financial firms also sank sharply.
Occidental Petroleum tumbled 6.2% after Chevron pulled out of a potential bidding war with the company to buy Anadarko. Energy companies also fell with the price of oil, as benchmark U.S. crude slid 1.4% to $61.27 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1% to $69.68 a barrel.
CenturyLink sank 9.8% — the sharpest loss in the S&P 500 — after the communications provider reported slightly weaker revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.
The U.S.-China trade war is nothing new. The U.S. and China have already raised tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of each other’s goods in their dispute over U.S. complaints about Beijing’s industrial and technology policies and a perennial U.S. deficit in trade with China.
But this year, investors were growing increasingly confident that the two sides would eventually find a deal on trade. That helped calm markets following a tumultuous end to 2018, and the S&P 500 rallied to record highs.
A more patient Federal Reserve, which said it may not raise interest rates at all this year, also helped to clear worries about a possible recession, and the S&P 500 soared 17.5% in the first four months of the year.
But the calm shattered this week after the United States set the Friday deadline for adding more tariffs.