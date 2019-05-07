Stocks slide faster on worries about U.S.-China trade war

Stocks’ losses on Wall Street accelerated Tuesday, led by technology shares, as investors remained on edge over President Trump’s threat to increase tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of imports from China. Oil tumbled.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index retreated for a second day, with all 11 of its industry sectors down, amid speculation that the United States imposing fresh levies on Chinese goods would upend the global economy. China’s top trade negotiator still intends to visit Washington this week as Trump ratchets up pressure to clinch a deal that many market participants had expected was all but done.
The S&P 500 index was down 1.4% as of 8:19 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite slid 1.6% and the Dow Jones industrial average slumped 1.4%.
The Stoxx Europe 600 index closed at a five-week low. Korean and Japanese shares slid as both markets reopened after holidays, though stocks in Shanghai and Hong Kong climbed.
“Even though we got some good news overnight [that the top China trade negotiator will join the team visiting the U.S. this week for the negotiations], the odds are higher than they were a few days ago that we’ll see an increase in the tariffs on China,” Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., wrote in an email to clients. “Therefore a pause is in order right now.”
The euro turned weaker after the European Commission slashed its growth forecasts for the euro area and warned that escalating trade tensions could worsen the outlook. Bonds in the region rose. Oil dropped as Saudi Arabia was said to give extra crude supplies to its customers in Asia.
Investor sentiment remains fragile as traders wait for the next development in the trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies. China’s government confirmed Tuesday that its Vice Premier Liu He would visit the United States for trade talks Thursday and Friday. At the same time, the country was said to be preparing retaliatory tariffs on American imports should Trump carry out his threat of further duties. The latest twist sets up Thursday as a potentially key moment in the yearlong trade war.
Elsewhere, Turkey’s lira and stocks slumped as investors interpreted a decision to redo Istanbul’s municipal vote as yet another manifestation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s influence over independent institutions. The Australian dollar strengthened after the country’s central bank refrained from cutting rates.
Some notable events coming up
-
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets Wednesday.
-
China releases trade data Wednesday, and the United States does so Thursday.
-
South Africa holds national elections Wednesday.
-
China reports on inflation Thursday.
-
The United States releases the April CPI report Friday.
-
A Chinese trade delegation is expected to arrive in Washington for talks.
Main moves in markets
Overseas stocks: The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5%. The MSCI Emerging Market Index dropped 0.7%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slumped 0.4%.
Currencies: The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2%. The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1185 while the yen strengthened 0.4% to 110.36 per dollar. The British pound weakened 0.4% to $1.3050. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index eased 0.2%.
Bonds: The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.46%. Germany’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to negative 0.04%.
Commodities: West Texas Intermediate fell 1.6% to $61.26 a barrel, touching the lowest level in more than five weeks. Gold rose 0.2% to $1,284 an ounce. The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.6%, touching the lowest level in about four months.