Target ups the ante in online delivery wars

Walmart also will soon offer to deliver fresh groceries and put them in your refrigerator when you’re not home. The nation’s largest grocer said last week that it will start offering the service this fall for more than 1 million customers in three cities: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Mo., and Vero Beach, Fla. Later this year, the service, InHome Delivery, will also accept returns of items purchased on Walmart.com. The company plans to reveal the fee ahead of the launch.