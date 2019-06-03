Tesla’s secret source of cash unmasked as GM and Fiat Chrysler

The deal with GM will come as a surprise to those who thought years of sales of plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volts and all-electric Chevy Bolts would leave the largest U.S. automaker in the clear with regard to regulatory compliance. But although sales of those models have put GM in a position where it doesn’t need extra credits today, demand for its battery-powered vehicles is dwarfed by demand for its gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs. And the company wants to bank the credits for future years when emissions rules get tougher — especially if a Democrat beats President Trump in 2020.