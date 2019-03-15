Elon Musk set to unveil Tesla's latest passenger vehicle tonight in Los Angeles

A new Tesla model is set to be unveiled tonight in what promises to be an Elon Musk signature event, replete with glitz and fanfare.
The Los Angeles entrepreneur is raising the curtain on the Model Y, a crossover sport utility vehicle based on the Model 3 sedan that will fill a gap in the Palo Alto electric-vehicle maker’s lineup. Watch a live stream here.
The event is being held at Tesla’s L.A. Design Studio in Hawthorne, where the long-awaited Model 3 was unveiled in 2016 to a crowd of 800 and countless others watching via live stream.
By 6:45 p.m. Thursday, a long line had formed outside the building, with several attendees wearing Tesla-branded hats, shirts and jackets. One person wore a replica of the astronaut spacesuit designed by SpaceX, where Musk also serves as chief executive.
Inside the design studio, the atmosphere seemed club-like, with pulsing music and red lights.
Although the company’s well-documented financial and manufacturing struggles may have removed some of its luster, Tesla’s new model is still highly anticipated — by fans and critics alike.
In addition to the Model 3, the company sells the Model S luxury sedan and the Model X luxury SUV. But it lacks a smaller crossover SUV, which has emerged as one of the hottest styles in the automotive industry.
The Model Y introduction comes at a time of upheaval for both Musk and the company.
Two months ago, Tesla announced it would lay off 7% of its full-time workforce as it focused on cutting costs and making a profit as it produces more vehicles.
Then, in February, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Musk should be held in contempt for tweeting about Tesla’s production numbers without having his communication reviewed by company attorneys — a cornerstone of the settlement reached by Musk, Tesla and the SEC over fraud charges stemming from his tweets last year that he was considering taking Tesla private and had “funding secured.”
Musk’s legal team said this week in a legal filing that the contempt charge was an example of “unprecedented overreach.” But if Musk is held in contempt, he could be removed as CEO and banned from serving as an officer of a publicly traded company.
An equally pressing concern is whether the company has enough capital to carry out its manufacturing plans.
This month, Tesla was forced to make a $920-million payment to retire convertible bonds that were due. Had the company’s share price, which closed Thursday at $289.96, remained at $360 or above, at least some of that debt could have been converted into stock. The company reported having $3.7 billion in cash at the end of 2018 and faces another $183-million debt payment next month.
Some analysts have viewed Thursday’s event as little more than a way for the company to raise cash, assuming it takes reservations or deposits for the new crossover.
Within a week of unveiling the Model 3 in 2016, the company announced that it had received more than 325,000 reservations, which cost $1,000 each. The reservation system raised significant cash and boosted Tesla’s shares.
The view the company is suffering from a cash crunch has been reinforced by Tesla’s announcement this month that it planned to shift vehicle sales online and close of most of its stores — even though it had previously called the stores key to its marketing strategy.
The backlash was so fierce, however, that the company quickly had to backpedal, announcing that it would close only some of the stores and leave others open so that customers could take test drives. The rapid strategy shift only fed the perception that Musk was running the company on the fly.
Another issue is whether the company’s pricing is realistic.
Tesla talked about a $35,000 Model 3 three years ago, but while it delivered its first Model 3s in the summer of 2017, the cheapest versions typically cost in the mid-$40,000. It wasn’t until last month that Tesla announced it would take orders for the $35,000 version, which has a shorter range. They are expected to be delivered as soon as the end of the month, according to the Tesla website.
As with pricing, analysts have cautioned that Musk’s manufacturing timelines are often overly optimistic. The planned ramp-up for Model 3 production ended up being delayed by nine to 12 months, Toni Sacconaghi, senior technology research analyst at Bernstein, said in a note Tuesday to clients.
Tesla grappled with automation issues on the Model 3 assembly line. Eventually, the company erected a tent to house an additional general assembly line for Model 3 vehicles, and the company has come close to hitting its production goal of assembling 5,000 cars a week.