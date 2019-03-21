Tesla sues autonomous car rival Zoox, claiming ex-workers stole trade secrets

Tesla Inc. sued Zoox Inc., a Silicon Valley start-up that is a rival in the race for fully autonomous cars, and four former employees, accusing them of stealing confidential information.
Tesla claims the former employees worked in management at Tesla’s regional parts distribution centers in Newark in Northern California and in Bethlehem, Pa., and took information and trade secrets “to help Zoox leapfrog past years of work needed to develop and run its own warehousing, logistics and inventory control operations.”
Tesla says the four employees violated their employment contracts when they forwarded confidential information to their personal email accounts.
Zoox and Tesla didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
In Silicon Valley, the war for engineering talent is fierce among a handful of heavily funded start-ups like Zoox that are all racing to make autonomous cars. Zoox plans to launch a ride-hailing service for paying passengers by the end of 2020.