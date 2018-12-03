Can't wait for a 5G iPhone? You'll have to

Apple also is under more pressure to keep its iPhone customer base. The company has lost a fifth of its value in the last two months amid a tech stock rout and reports of its suppliers cutting forecasts, signaling the new models Apple introduced in September aren’t selling as well as anticipated. While the global smartphone market has declined for four consecutive quarters, according to industry analyst IDC, the iPhone accounts for almost 60% of Apple’s revenue and is the foundation of the company’s push for sales in consumer services such as music, video and cloud storage.