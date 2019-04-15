Apple and Qualcomm begin a trial that could end their global brawl

Looming beyond the trial is the global race to develop smartphones and other devices that can connect to up-and-coming 5G networks — the successor to the current top-of-the-line mobile network — that promise to usher in a world of innovation. Over the next year, 5G will expand across the United States’ major carriers into more areas, enabling faster internet speeds. The problem for Apple is that Qualcomm is the market leader in 5G modem technology, and Intel Corp., Apple’s current supplier for 4G chips, won’t have 5G modems on the market until next year.