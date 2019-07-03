Broadcom is said to be in advanced talks to acquire Symantec

Broadcom wouldn’t be the first chipmaker to try a foray into security software. In 2011, Intel Corp. acquired McAfee Inc. for $7.7 billion. Intel’s plan was to hard wire some of the software’s capabilities into its market-leading personal computer processors. The semiconductor maker was never able to pull that off, and ended up spinning off the unit in 2016 in a sale to TPG that valued the business at $4.2 billion.