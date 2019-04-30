Facebook leans harder into Groups as it redesigns its main app

Groups, which can be public or private on the social network, can be used to help keep long-distance friends in touch, connect people with similar interests or passions, and organize events. Facebook is also making it easier to discover new groups based on users’ interests, and it will recommend relevant groups to people when they are in other parts of the app, such as Marketplace, the Gaming tab and its Watch video service. People will also be able to share content directly to their groups from the share button on the main News Feed, the same way they do with friends and family, Facebook said.