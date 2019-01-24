Google urged U.S. labor regulators to limit protections for activist workers

If the NLRB were to do what Google wanted, “it would have a huge chilling effect,” said Google employee activist Colin McMillen, one of tens of thousands of Google workers around the world who participated in a November walkout following revelations about the company’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations. Google’s employee email system played a pivotal role in the organizing of that protest, he said, with more than a thousand workers joining an email list used to plan it. Given that employees are spread around the globe and don’t have most co-workers’ personal email addresses, he said, company email is key to facilitating workers’ ability to mobilize. McMillen works at Google’s Cambridge, Mass., office, but said he has quit his job and his last day is next month.