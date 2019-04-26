Elon Musk, SEC settle legal fight over his tweets about Tesla

As part of the October deal, they also agreed that any future social media posts by the CEO would be reviewed by a lawyer — known as Musk’s Twitter sitter — for any information that might affect investors’ decisions. The SEC said Musk violated that agreement when he tweeted in February that Tesla would make about half a million cars in 2019. He corrected that a few hours later, after consulting with the internal lawyer, with a tweet saying deliveries would reach only about 400,000.