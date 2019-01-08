Connecting your bank account to an app is now a $3-billion business

In 2016, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. led an investment in Plaid that valued the business at less than $500 million. Last year, Square Inc. expressed interest. It held discussions to acquire Plaid for about $1 billion, said people familiar with the matter. Square, which makes cash registers and payments software, has been expanding into online financial services, such as a lending business and a Venmo-like app to pay friends. The talks, which haven’t been previously reported, did not result in a deal. Square and Plaid declined to comment.