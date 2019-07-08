How Amazon’s Twitch protects its LGBT community from online harassment

She still gets harassed every time she broadcasts and has friends serve as moderators to banish the worst culprits. “Me being a gay man, the dressed up in women’s clothes and makeup and hair and all this crazy, crazy stuff, if I don’t demand a space for myself, I don’t think that anyone would make it for me,” said Deere, who identifies as male but uses a female pronoun when in her drag queen role. “If I don’t put my best foot forward and say, ‘I’m here, I’m queer, get used to it,’ then it would be easy to get left in the dust.”