Twitter’s user numbers and sales impress, and its stock leaps

There were 330 million monthly active users in the first quarter, Twitter said. That was up from 321 million in the previous quarter, but marked a decline from the 336 million in the year-earlier period. That number has been decreasing year over year for several quarters, and Twitter told investors in 2018 that the metric would likely continue to drop for some time as the company removes spam and suspicious accounts. Twitter said this is the last time that it will disclose monthly active users.