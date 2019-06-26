The downside of working for an algorithm

Drew Franklin, who has worked as a field technician for Verizon in Washington, D.C., since 2017, said the customer review system was a source of near-constant stress. His customers get a five-question phone survey after each visit, as well as a chance to leave a message elaborating on their experiences. Franklin, who also ran unsuccessfully for D.C.’s district council in 2016, has looked at his own reviews, and says the sentiment in the messages periodically conflicts with the numbered scores from the survey. If the survey scores are low, his boss is automatically alerted. “If you get a bad review and they look into it, maybe it’s frivolous,” Franklin says. “But your score is your score.”