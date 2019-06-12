Zuckerberg knew of ‘problematic’ privacy practices, report says

Facebook is at the center of numerous investigations over misinformation and privacy on the social network, and some politicians have called for the company’s breakup. Scrutiny has intensified since reports emerged in March 2018 that the company allowed the personal details of tens of millions of users to be shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. Its repeated mishandling of user data is likely to result in a record-breaking fine from the FTC, with the company in April estimating the loss related to any settlement could be as high as $5 billion.