Trump says he's 'open' to changing the cap on state and local tax deductions, but Grassley isn't

Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) vowed Tuesday to block the nomination of Michael Desmond to become chief counsel at the Internal Revenue Service over the cap. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said recently that the SALT cap and other tax changes had prompted a $2.3-billion shortfall in state revenue in December; he blamed the cap for causing some taxpayers to flee to states such as Florida, which has no state income tax. In Connecticut, the cap will cause residents to pay an additional $2.8 billion in taxes for the 2018 tax year, according to state figures released last July.