Wall Street focuses its blame for Uber’s price drop on Morgan Stanley

One investor at a multibillion-dollar shop recalled other misgivings heading into the sale. He said he grew suspicious days before the pricing because the syndicate of banks kept seeking reassurances that his firm wouldn’t flip the stock. Yet, the bankers also kept telegraphing there were ample retail investors hoping to buy in after the debut, which could cause the price to “pop” at least briefly, offering a chance for a quick and easy profit, the investor said. His firm ended up slashing its final order.