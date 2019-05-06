U.S. says it will raise tariffs, accusing China of reneging on promises

President Trump’s top trade negotiator said the United States plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods Friday, accusing Beijing of backpedaling on commitments it made during negotiations.
A Chinese delegation will visit Washington as planned this week, with talks to take place Thursday and Friday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters Monday. The Trump administration plans to increase duties on Chinese imports at 12:01 a.m. Friday, he said.
The United States and China had been making substantial progress on a trade deal, but in the last week China has reneged on some of its promises, Lighthizer said. Significant issues remain unresolved, including whether tariffs will remain in place, he said.
Over the weekend, it became clear that China was pulling back on language in the text on a number of issues, which had the potential to dramatically change the deal, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said at the briefing in Washington. The U.S. isn’t willing to renegotiate previous commitments, said Mnuchin, adding that about 90% of the pact had been finalized.
Standard & Poor’s 500 futures fell on the news, along with trade-sensitive stocks, including Caterpillar Inc., Apple Inc. and Deere & Co. Semiconductor shares also declined.
The state of the trade talks was cast into doubt after Trump’s surprise announcement Sunday on Twitter that he planned to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% from 10% on May 10 because talks on a deal with China were moving too slowly. The president said he may also impose duties “shortly” on $325 billion worth of Chinese goods that aren’t currently covered, a move that would hit virtually all imports from the Asian nation.
The tariff announcement reignited trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, which have been locked in a trade war since last year, unnerving the yuan and rattling financial markets Monday. It marked an abrupt shift in tone for Trump, who as recently as Friday said talks were progressing well.
U.S. officials said they hadn’t been in contact with Vice Premier Liu He in the last 24 hours. Liu, China’s top negotiator in the talks, was expected to attend this week’s discussions in Washington, but it wasn’t clear Monday if he would still lead the Chinese delegation.