Verizon turned on 5G wireless in two cities. Here’s what that means

This year, Sprint said it would test 5G wireless service in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Kansas City in May, with other cities, including Los Angeles, slated before the end of June. Sprint at the time declined to share details about the plans it would offer consumers or exactly how much it would cost, though it does offer an LG phone that is able to take advantage of 5G speeds. Adding to the uncertainty, Sprint is seeking the federal government’s permission to buy T-Mobile, arguing that a combination of the two wireless giants would speed up deploying 5G.