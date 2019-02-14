Sneaker grails: Find out which sneakers cost more than cars

Jordan, who had the flu and was hooked up to an IV drip before the game, wore the shoes during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals between the Bulls and the Utah Jazz. He subsequently played 44 minutes, scored 38 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished five assists and had three steals in a 90-88 victory that broke a 2-2 deadlock in the seven-game series eventually won by the Bulls. The autographed shoes, given by Jordan to Bulls ball boy Preston Truman, sold for just over $104,000 by Grey Flannel Auctions in 2013.