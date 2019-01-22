Why are glasses so expensive? The eyewear industry would prefer keeping that blurry

The Vision Council, an optical industry trade group, estimates that about three-quarters of U.S. adults use some sort of vision correction. About two-thirds of that number wear eyeglasses.

That’s roughly 126 million people, which represents some pretty significant economies of scale.

The average cost of a pair of frames is $231, according to VSP, the leading provider of employer eye care benefits.

The average cost of a pair of single-vision lenses is $112. Progressive, no-line lenses can run twice that amount.

The true cost of a pair of acetate frames — three pieces of plastic and some bits of metal — is as low as $10, according to some estimates. Check out the prices of Chinese designer knockoffs available online.