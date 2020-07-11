Hot Property newsletter: To hold ‘em or fold ‘em?

Listings, re-listings and rentals continue to make their way onto the Multiple Listing Service as owners take a gamble on the market. This week sees actors, a former hockey pro and a musician hoping that their luck, timing and pricing align to result in a real estate deal.

Our Home of the Week is a renovated 1950s bungalow in Venice. Priced at $3.895 million, the house was reworked into a boxy contemporary by a former owner, who used computer-aided design software to create the 2,330 square feet of clean-lined living space.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



They’re hoping for a bite

Married actors Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, who starred on HBO’s vampire drama “True Blood,” have put their home in Venice on the market at $14 million.

The multilevel contemporary is called the Hollywood Bowl House for its wood siding, which was salvaged from the original benches of the famed L.A. amphitheater.

Completed in 2017, the 7,100-square-foot house features a two-story entry with a pivoting front door, polished concrete floors and walls of glass. A dining patio sits off the kitchen and family room on the second level. On the top floor, a small office opens to a rooftop deck. There’s also a gym and a sauna.

Paquin, 37, gained fame in 1994 when she won an Oscar for her supporting role in “The Piano.” More recently, she appeared on the last season of “The Affair” and currently stars on the British show “Flack.”

Moyer, 50, appears on the Canadian series “Fortunate Son.” His other credits include the show “The Gifted,” as well as the films “The Double” and “Priest.

Siding reclaimed from the Hollywood Bowl’s original benches gives the home of Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer a distinctive look. (Realtor.com)

He plans to break away

Former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brad Stuart has put his Rancho Palos Verdes villa, overlooking the Trump National Golf Club at the Estates at Trump National, back on the market at $4.499 million.

He paid $4.3 million for the custom Tuscan-style home in 2017.

Carved fireplaces, coffered ceilings and arched doorways are among details of the two-story floor plan, which holds five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 6,146 square feet. Hedges surround a swimming pool and spa.

Stuart played in the NHL from 1999 to 2016. The 40-year-old spent time with the Sharks, Bruins, Flames, Kings, Avalanche and Red Wings, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2008.

The two-story villa Brad Stuart has listed takes in sweeping ocean and golf course views. (Realtor.com)

(Rent) check, please

Musician Shannon Leto — brother of Jared Leto and drummer in their rock band 30 Seconds to Mars — is seeking a fresh face for his Hollywood Hills home of nine years. The secluded retreat is up for rent at $11,000 a month.

The home’s focal point is an exposed brick dual-sided fireplace that runs floor-to-ceiling in an open-concept interior with hardwood floors, white walls and skylights. The split-level space combines a living room, a subway-tiled kitchen, a breakfast nook, a raised media room and three bathrooms within 2,600 square feet.

A deck and dining patio descend to a swimming pool and spa.

Leto, 50, co-founded the L.A.-based rock band 30 Seconds to Mars with brother Jared in 1998. The group has released five studio albums over the past two decades, the most recent of which was 2018’s “America.”

Remodeled during Shannon Leto’s stay, the split-level home is anchored by a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. (Realtor.com)

Can he score on the rebound?

Lakers big man Javale McGee has returned his Mediterranean-style retreat in Encino to market at $2.695 million.

It’s his third price cut since he originally floated the home for sale last year at $3.3 million. The veteran player can still turn a profit if he gets his price; records show he paid $2.405 million for it in 2015.

The two-story home has a movie theater, a yoga studio and five bedrooms within 6,263 square feet. The resort-style backyard contains a pool, a spa, a gazebo and a bar all topped with string lights.

After being drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2008, McGee has spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Lakers and Golden State Warriors, with whom he won back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018. The 32-year-old is in his second season with the Lakers.

Javale McGee’s two-story home has a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)

Where he played host

Entertainer and prolific game show host Wink Martindale has sold his longtime home in Calabasas for $2.16 million. He bought the home in 1993 for $900,000.

Set on more than a third of an acre, the French-country-inspired house has a rotunda entry and patterned brick siding.

Some 5,900 square feet of interior space features high ceilings, marble floors, a two-story family room, six bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms. French doors lead outside to two cabanas, a fire pit and a barbecue island. The custom swimming pool has multiple waterfalls.

Martindale, 86, has hosted more than 20 game shows, including “Gambit,” “Tic Tac Dough” and “High Rollers.” More recently, he’s appeared as Pastor Simon Matthews on the soap opera “Hilton Head Island” (2017-18).

Wink Martindale has sold his Calabasas home. (Realtor.com)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, the former Palm Springs estate of 20th Century Fox studio head Darryl F. Zanuck returned to market with an asking price of $1.5 million. The 1.5-acre estate, located within the Old Movie Colony neighborhood, was owned at the time by Zanuck’s daughter, Darrylin Zanuck De Pineda. The younger Zanuck had listed the home three years earlier but was finally “serious about selling,” according to sources at the time.

It was 20 years ago when Neil Patrick Harris sold a modest Sherman Oaks home for $570,000. The sale would mark the first of many for the “Doogie Howser” actor, who churned through a handful of San Fernando Valley homes over the last 15 years before decamping to New York.

Ten years ago, a Malibu retreat owned by 007 actor Pierce Brosnan surfaced for sale at $3.9 million. Brosnan, who has long had toehold in the coastal community, was in the process of building a new “dream house” when the two-story beach house came to market. It would sell two years later for $1.3 million less — $2.6 million.



What we’re reading

For those suffering from wanderlust, this one’s for you. A Barbados villa used as a vacation retreat by Prince Harry, Elton John, Rihanna and Nicole Kidman, among others, has come up for sale at $25 million. According to Hello Magazine, Prince Harry stayed at the 20,000-square-foot villa when visiting in 2010. The 1.3-acre estate, operated by a full-time staff of 19, was also used by Simon Cowell as the Judges’ House on a season of “The X Factor.”

ICYMI: Bigfoot was recently spotted in Felton, Calif., posing in listing photos. The gallery starts out typically enough, but a third of the way in the hairy man appears — enjoying the areas and features of the house. “The idea just came to mind during our initial shoot,” listing agent Daniel Oster told PetaPixel. The asking price of $999,000 does not include the Sasquatch.