Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer seek $14 million for Venice home

Married actors Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, who starred together on HBO’s vampire drama “True Blood,” have put their home in Venice on the market for $14 million.

The multilevel contemporary, designed by architect David Hertz, is called the Hollywood Bowl House for its wood siding, which was built using the original benches from the beloved L.A. amphitheater.

Completed in 2017, the 7,100-square-foot house features a two-story entry with a pivoting front door, polished concrete floors and bifolding walls of glass that merge indoor and outdoor space. A dining patio sits off the kitchen and family room on the second level. On the top floor, a small office opens to a rooftop deck. There’s also a gym and a sauna.

Advertisement

Outside, a swimming pool and spa are tucked beneath an overhanging section of the home. A small courtyard with lawn fills the front.

Paquin, 37, gained fame at a young age when she won an Oscar in 1994 for her supporting role in “The Piano.” More recently, the actress appeared on the last season of “The Affair” and currently stars on the British show “Flack.”

Moyer, 50, currently appears on the Canadian series “Fortunate Son.” His other credits include the show “The Gifted” as well as the films “The Double” and “Priest.”

Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee holds the listing.