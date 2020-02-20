An Albert Frey desert home design lives again

EXTERIOR BEFORE: A series of renovation-giddy owners disfigured the home with thick stucco, arched windows and doors, and enough Hollywood Regency decor to out-glam Joan Crawford. During the nearly $1-million renovation, the 1935 home was stripped of its various froufrou, with jackhammers employed to blast off 3-inch-thick stucco the color of “Pepto-Bismol,” said owner Marina Rossi.

(Marina Rossi)