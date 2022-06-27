Built by architect Peter Tolkin, the three-acre estate centers on a series of wood-and-glass pavilions that wrap around a central courtyard.
Alyson Hannigan’s Encino compound

The bright living spaces. (Tyler Hogan)

The kitchen. (Tyler Hogan)

The entry. (Tyler Hogan)

The living room. (Tyler Hogan)

The family room. (Tyler Hogan)

The bedroom. (Tyler Hogan)

The bathroom. (Tyler Hogan)

The office. (Tyler Hogan)

The dining room. (Tyler Hogan)

A wall of glass. (Tyler Hogan)

The guesthouse. (Tyler Hogan)

The outdoor dining area. (Tyler Hogan)

The backyard. (Tyler Hogan)

The pool and spa. (Tyler Hogan)

The bocce court. (Tyler Hogan)

The exterior. (Tyler Hogan)

The tennis court. (Tyler Hogan)

