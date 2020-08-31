Bret Michaels’ amped-up estate in Westlake Village

A palm-lined driveway fronts the Mediterranean villa-style home. (Jeff Elson)
The home sits behind dual gates on about 3 acres. (Jeff Elson)
Leopard-print carpet and a white grand piano kick off the roughly 6,700-square-foot floor plan. (Jeff Elson)
Gray-hued built-ins and millwork are among the eye-catching details in the living room. (Jeff Elson)
An office sits off the living room. (Jeff Elson)
The game/billiard’s room. (Jeff Elson)
The family room, or what Michaels’ refers to as the “rock-stary party room,” has a fireplace, a wrap-around bar and a wine cellar. (Jeff Elson)
A resort-style swimming pool and raised spa sits across form the main house. (Jeff Elson)
There are multiple outdoor living spaces including a stone-clad dining pavilion with an outdoor kitchen. (Jeff Elson)
Covered patios create additional living space outdoors. (Jeff Elson)