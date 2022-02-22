The 2.7-acre estate includes a main house, guesthouse, two recording studios, a security building, movie theater and gym.
Calvin Harris’s Beverly Crest compound

The recording studio. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The living room. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The bar. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The family room. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The wine cellar. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The kitchen. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The primary bedroom. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The staircase. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The office. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The gym. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The theater. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The main house. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The pool. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The guesthouse. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The solar dome. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The basketball court. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

The 2.7-acre estate. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

Aerial view of the compound. (Christopher Amitrano / Douglas Elliman Realty)

