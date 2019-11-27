15 Images
Culver City new build | Hot Property
The 3,000-square-foot contemporary has high ceilings, an open-concept floor plan and an attached accessory dwelling unit.
The front of the Culver City home. (Douglas Elliman)
The dining room. (Douglas Elliman)
The kitchen. (Douglas Elliman)
The family room. (Douglas Elliman)
The family room opens to a deck. (Douglas Elliman)
The master bedroom. (Douglas Elliman)
The master bathroom. (Douglas Elliman)
The master bathroom. (Douglas Elliman)
One of the dual walk-in closets in the master bedroom. (Douglas Elliman)
The upstairs landing. (Douglas Elliman)
A bedroom. (Douglas Elliman)
An office. (Douglas Elliman)
The laundry room. (Douglas Elliman)
The house has an attached accessory dwelling unit. (Douglas Elliman)
A kitchenette in the accessory dwelling unit. (Douglas Elliman)
